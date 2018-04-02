State Rep. Won't Seek Northwest Mo. Senate Seat

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A state House member is dropping a planned campaign for a northwestern Missouri Senate seat.

Rep. Casey Guernsey, a Bethany Republican, told the St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/1ihH9ZO ) that he is looking forward to the next phase of his life beyond politics. He also will not seek re-election to his House seat.

Guernsey was first elected to the House in 2008 and is currently the chairman of the Agri-Business Committee. He had about $110,000 in his campaign account at the end of last year.

The northwestern Missouri Senate seat is currently represented by Republican Sen. Brad Lager of Savannah, who is ineligible for re-election due to term limits.