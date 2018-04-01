State representative proposes statewide ban on abortion

JEFFERSON CITY - Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, proposed legislation Tuesday that would completely ban abortions in Missouri.

According to a press release from the Missouri House Communications, HB709, or the Missouri Right to Life Act, "states that life begins at conception and unborn children are people." Article I, Section 10 of Missouri's constitution states that "no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law." The HB709 definition of life would expand the reach of this section to include unborn babies and make abortion illegal.

"The bill would require law enforcement officers, officers of the court, and any licensed or state regulated entities in Missouri to affirmatively enforce Article I, Section 10," the press release states.

HB709 also would repeal current law stating that the U.S. Constitution and decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court have supremacy over state law.

Moon's proposal comes just two days after the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

CNN reported last week that the national abortion rate, which rose after the Roe v. Wade decision but has been falling since 1980, is now at 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women. It is lower than the rate in 1973 for the first time since then.

Moon's press release says that roughly 60 million unborn children have been aborted in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade.

“Life is the first and most important God-given right listed by our nation's founders, for without life there can be no liberty or pursuit of happiness,” Moon said in the release.

HB709 will be assigned to a House committee for further discussion.