State Representative sponsors bill to review the UM System

JEFFERSON CITY - A State Representative is sponsoring a bill (HB 2740) that would create a committee to review the University of Missouri System.

The Joint Committee on University of Missouri System Accountability sponsored by Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis, D-St. Louis, would be made up of seven state representatives and seven senators.

A news release Tuesday said the committee would review the system's rules and regulations, administrative structure, campus structure, auxiliary enterprises structure, degree programs, research activities and diversity programs.

The release said the results would determine ways the University of Missouri "would be held accountable for its actions relating to inclusion, diversity and leadership."

The committee would then issue a yearly report of its findings and recommendations. It would start by the end of 2016.

"I have invited members of the University of Missouri System to attend our hearing in a few weeks. Currently, Denice Adkins is the only person that has confirmed to attend," Rep. Curtis said, "Hopefully, we will get more of Mizzou's leadership to see the seriousness of these issues and will attend this meeting. I am aware it is their spring break, but attendance to this hearing would go a long way in demonstrating their dedication to the students, and to resolving these issues."

The UM Board of Curators released a statement to KOMU 8 News.

"The Board of Curators and the leadership of the university routinely review our operations and professes to ensure that the university is as efficient, transparent and accountable as possible in the service we provide to the state," UM System spokesman John Fougere said, "We are always receptive to the input of the General Assembly, and look forward to working with Representative Curtis toward the betterment of the university."

The release said Henry Foley, Chuck Henson, Mike Middleton and Pamela Hendrickson were invited to the hearing.