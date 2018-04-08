State Revenue Up Last Month, This Year

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Office of Administration Commissioner Mike Keathley says the mild winter was a big help. Net revenue for fiscal 2006 was up more than six percent, at $4.44 billion. Net revenue last month was up 9.7 percent. The growth remains above the 4.9 percent rate state leaders expected through June 30. Keathley says the national economy should continue to grow in coming months, but cautions that energy prices and inflation fears remain concerns. Tax refunds were up 20 percent compared to this time last year. More than $210 million in individual refunds was returned last month- believed to be the largest total in a single month.