State's first chief operating officer to start work Feb. 13

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A partner at a global management consulting firm who was hired as Missouri's first chief operating officer is set to begin his job of increasing state government efficiency next month.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the start date for Drew Erdmann is Feb. 13.

Press secretary Parker Briden wouldn't say how much Erdmann will be paid. Salary figures for employees of the governor's office are a public record, but not so for Erdmann as he has not yet officially started work.

State agencies are reviewing their rules and regulations due to an executive order Greitens signed, and Erdmann is expected to be involved in that review. Erdmann has worked for just over a decade for the major consulting firm McKinsey and Company, which has done work for the Pentagon.