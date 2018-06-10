State says Boonville Inmate Committed Suicide, Family Unsure

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA - The family of a state inmate who was found dead in a prison closet aren't convinced after state investigators say he committed suicide. 31-year-old Jason McCoy of St. Joseph was found dead in a utility closet at the Boonville Correctional Center last month. He was only 21 days away from being released on parole and relatives say he was looking forward to seeing his four sons. But Department of Corrections Director Larry Crawford says a handwriting expert determined McCoy wrote a suicide note found in his cell. Witnesses say they saw McCoy writing the note earlier in the day. Authorities say McCoy was found with a garden hose around his neck and cuts on both arms and in the center of his neck. Family members say they're suspicious and are looking for an attorney willing to take their case.