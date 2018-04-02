State Says KC Charter High School Misspent $256K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri education officials say a Kansas City charter high school misspent more than $256,000 in federal money. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Wednesday the money at issue is Title I funding for serving students from low-income families. The money is supposed to be used to supplement instruction, but Don Bosco Charter High School used it on things like salaries and benefits for core staff. The school serves about 160 students and is closing at the end of the semester. It can submit documentation and seek to lower the amount it is accused of misallocating. The state will withhold money until the matter is resolved. The school's sponsor, the University of Central Missouri, says it will help the education department and the school in resolving the matter.