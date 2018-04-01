State Senate Asking for Comment on Criminal Code

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate's judiciary committee is asking citizens to post comments on a new website as the panel considers overhauling the state's criminal code.

The committee's chairman, Republican Bob Dixon of Springfield, launched the website Thursday, a few days before lawmakers return from a weeklong break.

Dixon says the website will allow lawmakers to hear from more people as they try to strike a balance between keeping citizens safe and dealing justly with those who commit crimes.

The proposed overhaul would create new classes of felonies and misdemeanors and give Missouri judges more flexibility in sentencing.

House and Senate committees have heard outlines of the proposed overhaul, but have not yet taken public testimony.