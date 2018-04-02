State Senate Candidates to Debate at MU

COLUMBIA - The eyes of the nation may be on Denver tomorrow for the presidential debate, but locally, some Missouri residents are focused on a showdown tonight between Missouri senate candidates.

Democratic challenger Mary Still will face Republican incumbent Kurt Schaefer for the 19th district seat.

The MU Political Science Honors Club will host the forum in Allen Auditorium in the Arts and Science Building on the MU Campus from 7 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend and candidates will take questions from the audience.

MU Political Science Honors Club Adviser Bill Horner said, "We have questions about the budget, we have questions about University funding, since that is of major interest to people both students and people in the community. And we plan to ask them about the tabacco tax issue that is on the ballot."

Professor Horner also said even though the candidates belong to different parties, Still and Schaefer have similar stances on many issues. Because of this, Horner said the election is very close.

"There aren't many (democratic districts) left in Missouri, but this is a traditionally democratic district. So it is a very close race. It is going to be a very close race, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if it is decided by 1000 votes like it was in 2008," he said.