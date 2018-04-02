State Senate committee to consider bill to reduce opioid addiction

JEFFERSON CITY - A Senate committee will consider legislation Wednesday to create a prescription drug monitoring program, which would reduce opioid addiction in Missouri.

According to a press release, over 100 PDMP supporters are expected to attend the hearing. Missouri is the only state without a PDMP.

Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, sponsors the bill, Senate Bill 231 or the Narcotics Control Act. He said county and municipal programs are already working to prevent opioid addiction at local levels.

“If folks have privacy concerns, then they should support a statewide approach that is safe, secure and successful in combatting this epidemic," Schatz said.

Several healthcare providers and law enforcement organizations have endorsed Senate Bill 231, including State Farm Insurance, Liberty Mutual, CVS Health and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The press release cites information from the Missouri Hospital Association stating that in fiscal year 2016, infants born addicted to opioids cost state taxpayers more than $23 million for hospital costs.