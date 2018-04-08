State Senate Talks About Student Loans

Some lawmakers have proposed to use money from the proposed sale of some of the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority's assets to pay off state debt or health care. But Department of Economic Development Director Greg Steinhoff told the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday that Legislature's plans are problematic, because they use money that will only be available once to fund ongoing needs. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Chuck Gross says he believes health care access is an important issue that needs to be addressed.