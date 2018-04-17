State senator Bob Dixon announces campaign for governor

SPRINGFIELD - State Sen. Bob Dixon, R-Springfield, announced Monday his campaign for Missouri governor.

Dixon made the announcement from the front porch of his Springfield home, his first of three scheduled announcements throughout Monday.

His campaign staff said Monday, "Dixon's campaign will be focused on front porch, kitchen table solutions for Missouri families: jobs and a vibrant economy, a sound education focused on local control, and protecting our traditional Missouri values."

Dixon was elected to the state senate in 2010. He has served in the Missouri legislature since 2003.

The Republican hopeful's campaign said, "Guided by his deep Christian faith, Bob is a strong conservative who supports traditional marriage, is 100% pro-life, and is a strong supporter of 2nd Amendment rights."

The candidate is a 1987 graduate of Christian Schools of Springfield. He also attended what is now Missouri State University and Drury University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration in 1997. He earned a Master's of Education degree from Drury in 2009. His work in the state legislature has included judicial reform and refining the process investigating and prosecuting child abuse.

Dixon was scheduled to make two additional campaign announcements Monday. He planned to be at the State Capitol at 2:00 p.m. and a home in Columbia at 4:00 p.m.