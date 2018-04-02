State Slams Woodworth Claims of Tainted Evidence

COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is heavily criticizing the legal tactics by attorneys for a Chillicothe man facing a third murder trial in his neighbor's 1990 death.

Attorney General Chris Koster says Mark Woodworth's defense lawyers relied on hearsay and faulty speculation by claiming a private detective tampered with ballistic evidence used to convict Woodworth in his neighbor Cathy Robertson's shooting death.

Woodworth was 16 when Robertson was shot and killed in her sleep. Her husband Lyndel Robertson was shot several times but survived. Woodworth was first convicted in 1995 and briefly released on appeal but then convicted by a second jury in 1999 and sentenced to life in prison.

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned his conviction in January over evidence it said his lawyers never received.