State Still Interested in Landing Biopharming Firm

Plans had been in the works for some time to build a so-called biologics center at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. A California company called Ventria Bioscience planned to move to Missouri to anchor the center. However, this week the Missouri Development Finance Board tabled a discussion of a $10 million pledge toward the construction. Executive Director Bob Miserez said the move reflected concern among lawmakers over the funding. Still, Miserez said the state continues to support the project and will study alternative funding or a different structure. Ventria CEO Scott Deeter said the company is now reconsidering the planned move. Ventria specializes in genetically modifying plants to produce enzymes for use in pharmaceuticals.