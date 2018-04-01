State sues 13 St. Louis County municipal courts

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The state is suing 13 St. Louis County municipal courts over what it calls fiscal failures.

The state says the cities of Beverly Hills, Breckenridge Hills, Pagedale, Pasadena Park and Upland Park didn't file required annual financial reports to ensure they didn't exceed a cap on traffic court revenue.

The lawsuit claims that Crystal Lake, Hillsdale, Mackenzie and Velda Village Hills didn't indicate how much of their operating revenue came from court fines and fees.

Bellerive Acres, Moline Acres, Normandy and Vinita Terrace allegedly exceeded the state's 30 percent cap.

Attorney General Chris Koster announced the lawsuit Thursday at a St. Louis news conference. He was joined by the top two leaders of the state's Ferguson Commission, which has identified municipal court reform as a top priority.