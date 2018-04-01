State Sues ProCycle

Lori Kopp tried to buy an All-Terrain Vehicle last September from ProCycle. Kopp said a salesperson quoted her an "out-the-door" price of $1,999. But when Kopp wrote a check, the store asked for $2,468.

"We asked what this additional cost was for, and they informed us, their exact words were, 'They had to recoup their money on the backside,'" said Kopp.

The Attorney General's Office calls this a "bait and switch" tactic.

"Anytime a customer is lured into thinking, and is reassured that he or she is going to pay a final, out-the-door price, and is then presented with something different, that's when we get into the category of a misrepresentation, and that's what we're alleging in this case," explained Travis Ford, consumer education coordinator.

Kopp isn't the the only one accusing ProCycle of misleading sales tactics. The state said it received 50-60 similar complaints in the past year and a half.

So, the Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit.

"We want to send the message to business out there that this is not an acceptable business practice," said Ford. "We want to get reimbursement for these consumers who bought these motor sports vehicles thinking they were going to pay a lower price. We would also like ProCycle to pay some penalties to the state."

Kopp just wants justice.

"I didn't ask for it to be given to us, to be free. We did not ask for it to be marked down considerably. We asked what the sales price was," she added.

ProCycle told Kopp what it calls "backend" fees are for shipping, fuel, assembly and other costs.

All three Missouri ProCycle stores named in the lawsuit have the same owner. Columbia's manager said the store had no comment at this time when KOMU News contacted it Monday afternoon.