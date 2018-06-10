State Supreme Court denies appeal in case against Business Loop CID

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court denied an appeal in the lawsuit filed against Columbia's Business Loop Community Improvement District.

Jennifer Henderson filed a suit against the district in January, saying it violated state election laws. Judge Jodie Asel dismissed the initial case March 8 in the 13th District Court.

A petition for appeal was filed to the state Supreme Court Tuesday and denied Thursday.

Carrie Gartner, the executive director of The Loop, said in an email to KOMU 8 News,"The election was conducted lawfully and we are pleased that both the election process and the outcome have been upheld."

Gartner also said she could not comment in detail on any pending litigation because a motion to reconsider is still before Judge Asel. That motion was filed March 14.

Voters approved a half-cent sales tax within the district by one vote in December. The measure gained attention when it was discovered only one registered voter lived in the area. Thirteen additional voters were confirmed to live in the area in September. Only seven ballots were returned.