State supreme court sets execution date for Maries County man

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for Mark A. Christeson, a death row inmate from Vichy.

Christeson was convicted on three counts of first degree murder in 1999. He was first sentenced to death in November 2001, but has appealed his sentence in state and federal courts since then.

According to court documents, Christeson raped Susan Brouk and, along with his cousin, forced Susan and her two children, nine-year old Kyle and twelve-year-old Adrian, into their car and to a nearby pond. Christeson then drowned the three in the pond.

Barring a stay by the governor or courts, Christeson will be executed at 6 p.m. on January 31st, 2017.