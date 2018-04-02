State Teachers Sue after Budget Cuts





The lawsuit claims the defendants broke contract obligations when they failed to pay the remaining salaries of each of the teachers. It also says the state misrepresented the job offer, causing teachers to leave secure teaching positions. "I'm just terribly disappointed for myself and all of the other teachers who had left tenured jobs and were expected to be employed for a year if not more," said teacher Barbara Peck. The defendants listed in this case are the state of Missouri, curators at the University of Missouri, eMINTS national center and the Missouri Board of Education. Neither would comment on the lawsuit.

COLUMBIA - Teachers from across the state are taking legal action after losing their jobs because of budget cuts. Each signed a one-year contract that the teachers say only allowed the program to fire them for poor performance. But due to budget cuts, the state reduced funding for MO-VIP, and the program let go all its teachers last November. Now, 14 of those teachers have filed a class-action lawsuit in Boone County.