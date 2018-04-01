State Technology Ranks High

COLUMBIA - Missouri's technology is making the grade, according to a survey by the Center For Economic Development.



Missouri got a grade of B plus on an A to F scale making the state in the top 25 percent for government technology in the nation.



The grades were giving based on the government practices, policies, accessibility, and progress through the usage of digital technology.



One of the ways Missouri has done this is the Department of Revenue saved the state money by conducting employee training via "webinars." Also, Missourians can do their tax returns and renew their license plate on line.

"If you can do something that involves less paper, it takes less time, that makes the transition more accurate, then that's something that citizens are gonna appreciate and frankly expect," says Ted Farnen from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A Center For Economic Development spokesperson says one of the reasons Missouri has ranked so high is because of the state's government's transparency.