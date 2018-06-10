State to Audit Riverview Gardens School District

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--SchoolDistrict-Au 05-15 0093 AP-MO--School District-Audit,0069 McCaskill to audit Riverview Gardens district ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Auditor Claire McCaskill plans an audit of the Riverview Gardens School District in north St. Louis County. McCaskill's office notified the school district this morning. The audit comes after residents and elected officials raised concerns with McCaskill's office. Earlier this month, teachers in the school district cast a vote of no-confidence against superintendent Henry Williams by a vote of 284 to 12. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-15-06 1059EDT