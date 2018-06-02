State To Begin Issuing New Driver's Licenses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri drivers will see changes in their driver's licenses beginning this year.

The Department of Revenue says new licenses will have security features such as special printing, laser perforations and bar codes. The state says the changes are designed to protect the owner's identity and fight fraud.

The state also plans to issue temporary licenses at licenses offices, and drivers will receive their permanent licenses in the mail seven to 10 days later.

And drivers under the age of 21 will get vertical licenses.

The revenue department says the new licenses will be phased in by April and will be provided at no extra cost.