State to Ignore Feds on Hinkson Creek

COLUMBIA - An official for Missouri's Department of Natural Resources said the agency plans to ignore an EPA order to reduce stormwater runoff in Hinkson Creek by 40 percent.

The DNR and a local committee comprised of Boone County, City of Columbia, and University of Missouri representatives have a plan to continue summer cleanup of the creek. The department calls it an "adaptive management" plan-- trial and error to reduce the stormwater.

The group doesn't believe the 40 percent goal wouldn't address the largest contributors to the creek's pollution. The committee said that much reduction isn't an end goal for this summer's cleanup.