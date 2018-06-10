State To Recommend Loss of Accreditation for Riverview Gardens

State to recommend loss of accreditation for Riverview Gardens ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The state Department of Education confirms it will soon recommend that the Riverview Gardens school district lose its accreditation. Spokesman Jim Morris tells K-S-D-K T-V there's no word on when that recommendation will be made concerning the school district in north St. Louis County. Riverview Gardens has made headlines recently after the district's superintendent was charged with stealing from the district, and a state audit found that leaders had mismanaged hundreds of thousands of dollars.