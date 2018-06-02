State To Work With St. Louis Co. On Parks Plan

CLAYTON (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says his administration has begun discussions with St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley in hopes of helping to keep open some county parks slated for closure.

Dooley announced last month that up to 23 county parks could be closed due to budget constraints. Nixon said in a news release Wednesday that he has reached out to Dooley about a joint county-state operation that would preserve at least some of the parks.

Nixon calls county and local parks "invaluable assets" that improve the quality of life for Missourians.

Dooley says he is eager to work with the state to identify strategies that would keep the parks open.