State turns over Frontier Trails Museum to Independence

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — The state of Missouri has turned over ownership of the National Frontier Trails Museum to the city of Independence.

Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill this week transferring ownership. Independence has operated the museum since it opened 27 years ago, but it belonged to the state.

The Independence Examiner reports City Manager Zach Walker said the building needs structural repairs. Other renovations and a possible expansion also are being discussed.

The museum chronicles the Santa Fe, Oregon and California trails in the decades before the Civil War. It also highlights the Mormon Trail and the Lewis and Clark journey of 1804-06.

Independence officials pushed for the change during the last legislative session, saying the city couldn't be expected to spend money to update a museum it didn't own.