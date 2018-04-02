State Waits for Ethanol Pump OK

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials are hoping an organization that certifies products for consumer safety moves quickly on approving ethanol fuel pumps. Gov. Blunt sent a letter last month to Underwriters Laboratories, asking it to hurry to certify E-85 pumps. The governor's office says some states may not allow the pumps to operate without U-L approval, but Missouri has no such restriction. The company has approved E-85 pump parts but not the actual dispensing station. E-85 is a fuel blend containing 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline. Blunt's office said Wednesday that UL said it's moving quickly to certify ethanol pumps.