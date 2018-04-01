State Water Commission Questioned

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources is calling for a change in law to clarify the makeup of the state's Clean Water Commission. The issue came to light in late December, when the state Sierra Club began questioning the legality of the commission's decisions. A 2002 law expanded the commission from six to seven members but did NOT change existing language that no more than three members shall belong to the same political party. The commission currently has four Republicans, two Democrats and one vacancy. Attorney General Jay Nixon, a Democrat, also has expressed concerns that Governor Blunt's appointees to the board violate the law, saying the seventh member should be politically independent.