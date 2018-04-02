State Web Site for Prescription Drugs

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has launched a Web site, www.morxcompare.mo.gov, to pinpoint the cheapest prescription drugs. Price Compare requires people to enter their medication, dosage and home county, then it will search for nearby pharmacies and prices. The site is operated by ACS Heritage, which bills the state for 10 million Medicaid prescriptions each year. The search program is part of Missouri Rx, which was created in 2005 to supplement the federal Medicare Part D program.