States to wield Missouri ruling on Common Core test group

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Opponents of Common Core are using a recent Missouri court ruling as fodder to ax tests based on the national education standards.

A central Missouri judge said last month that the partnership with the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium is an illegal interstate compact.

In response, a Missouri House panel stripped funding for membership in the consortium. A North Dakota lawmaker also is citing the ruling in pleas to cut ties with the Common Core-aligned test group.

The lawmakers' response to the ruling comes as other states also are re-evaluating their participation in Common Core standards, which were initially adopted by 45 states. Critics say there wasn't enough local input.