Statewide Day of Mourning

The sound of bells and chimes floated across downtown and the MU campus.

"Every bell toll is a symbol of somebody's life that's not here anymore," said student Emily Miles.

Four days after the Virginia shooting, Governor Blunt declared today a statewide day of remembrance and mourning.

"For me, I want to be out here to hear it," said Miles.

The bells from the MU Campus and downtown Columbia sounded together at 11 a.m. this morning, signifying the remembrance. For some it brought not just thoughts of those lost in Virginia, but also memories of the Columbine shooting.

"It seems like so long ago, and then with the Virginia Tech thing happening it doesn't seem that long ago at all, I guess, this stuff keep happening," said student Keith Ford-Montgomery.

This week brought more than just a feeling of solemn reminiscence.

"It was really strange sitting in a classroom the next day," said Miles.

The Campus Ministry at the Newman Center is doing more by sending their prayers.

"Just taking some time to say you've been in our thoughts and prayers, of course this week, and will continue to be, and I just hope that is something that can unite us, bring us together to support that community," said Emily Wenzlick, Newman Center Campus Minister.

Governor Blunt also encouraged communities to hold their own ceremonies today.