Steelers Shut Out Rams

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rashard Mendenhall ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and backup quarterback Charlie Batch played efficiently in place of an injured Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers pummeled lifeless St. Louis 27-0 on Saturday.

The Steelers (11-4) kept their hopes of an AFC North title alive even with Roethlisberger's sprained left ankle forcing him to watch the game from the sideline as the team's third quarterback.

Pittsburgh hardly needed him. The defense had little trouble dominating the NFL's lowest-scoring offense.

St. Louis (2-13) managed just 232 yards while getting shut out for the second time this month. Steven Jackson rushed for 103 yards to top 1,000 for the seventh straight season, but backup quarterback Kellen Clemens sputtered in place of the injured Sam Bradford. The Rams lost their sixth straight.