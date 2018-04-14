Steelers top Rams 12-6; Roethlisberger injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second half and Pittsburgh's defense came through to give the Steelers a 12-6 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

Le'Veon Bell scored from a yard out in the first half in his first game back after a suspension, but the Steelers' focus will be on the status of their star quarterback.

Will Allen's interception with 1:56 left set up a field goal by Josh Scobee to put Pittsburgh ahead by six points.

Pittsburgh (2-1) averaged 32 points in its first two games but was held down well before Roethlisberger's leg got caught underneath him on a diving, sliding sack by Mark Barron.

The Rams (1-2) were limited to two field goals by Greg Zuerlein and have scored just 16 points the last two games. Their last chance ended when the Steelers successfully challenged a potential first-down catch by Kenny Britt near midfield with 1:19 to play.

There was no immediate word on the extent of Roethlisberger's injury.