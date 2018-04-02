Steelman Wants Early Debates in Mo. Senate Race

JEFFERSON CITY - Former Missouri state Treasurer Sarah Steelman is challenging her fellow Republicans to an early series of debates in the U.S. Senate race.

Steelman said Wednesday that she has asked Congressman Todd Akin and businessman John Brunner to join her for debates that could start later this month in St. Louis. All three are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the 2012 elections.

Steelman says she feels a sense of urgency to get voters involved in the Senate campaign.

A Brunner spokesman said he looks forward to having candidate forums but wasn't sure about the timing.

An Akin campaign spokesman did not immediately return messages about Steelman's debate invitation.