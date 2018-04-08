Steelman Fires Back at Nixon Over Housing Tax Breaks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State Treasurer Sarah Steelman is questioning Attorney General Jay Nixon's claim that he was kept in the dark about tax breaks for a developer accused of using illegal workers. Steelman says Nixon missed all but two of the 28 meetings in the past few years of the Missouri Housing Development Commission. The Republican treasurer and the Democratic attorney general are both commission members. But Steelman says Nixon's staff members were at the meetings. She says they should have been aware of plans to revive construction on an O'Fallon apartment complex. The housing commission approved federal and state tax credits for the affordable-housing complex, where authorities found illegal immigrants.