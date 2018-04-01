Steen, Elliott lift Blues to 4-0 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - Alex Steen scored two goals and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Jori Lehtera and David Backes also scored for St. Louis, which won for the fifth time in six games and moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Division - one point ahead on Nashville.

The Blues are in a three-way tie for first overall in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers.

Jonas Hiller made 22 saves to fall to 21-18-4 for Calgary, which tumbled out of a Western Conference playoff spot after Winnipeg beat San Jose earlier Tuesday. The Flames entered in third place in the Pacific Division.