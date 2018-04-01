Steer on MU Campus Injures Man

COLUMBIA - One person is injured Tuesday afternoon after getting run over by a steer roaming the MU campus.

Around 8:26 a.m. Tuesday morning, the University Police Department was notified of a steer loose in the area. The steer had broken out of are near the Veterinary School.

The steer was in University Parking Lot CG1 when officers, Veterinary School staff, and the owner tried to contain the steer. It got around the staff and officers and kept walking through campus into the east campus area. Officers followed the steer until they lost sight of it.

The steer was then spotted heading back to campus. Staff, officers, and the owner tried again to contain it, even using a tranquilizer gun. The tranquilizer dart was unsuccessful.

The animal then ran over John Brune, the father of the steer's owner, as he tried to corral the steer and headed downtown before going east back toward the east campus area.

Officers then shot the steer behind a residence on Anthony Street around 9:49 a.m. Veterinary School Staff removed the steer and loaded it in a trailer.

The injured person was transported to University Hospital where his status is unknown at this time.

Photo Credit: Columbia Daily Tribune