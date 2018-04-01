Stefan Jankovic Announces Plans to Transfer

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri sophomore forward Stefan Jankovic announced on Friday that he will transfer out of the program. Jankovic expressed an interest in more playing time as his reason for the transfer.

"First and foremost, Stefan was a great representative of our program during his time at Mizzou and we wish him and his family all the best as his collegiate career moves forward," Head Coach Frank Haith said. "Stef wants a larger role in his next opportunity and I will do everything I can to help him land in a great situation."

A 6-foot-11 forward, Jankovic played in 28 games during his Tiger career, averaging 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds. He played in all three Tiger games this year, averaging 3.3 points in 8.7 minutes a contest.

"I want to thank everyone at Missouri, my teammates, the coaching staff, the administration and the fans," Jankovic said. "This was a tough decision for me, and Missouri will always hold a special place in my heart, but this was about having the opportunity to find a better fit where I could play a larger role on the court. I am looking forward to my next opportunity and want to wish everyone at Mizzou all the best this year."

Missouri returns to action on Saturday vs. Gardner-Webb at 2:30 p.m.