Stefhon Hannah Eyeing Defensive Records

"I took a dollar and then another dollar, but I didn't know it was a 100 dollars. She tore my butt up boy, I got a whooping," said Hannah, the junior college transfer.

On the basketball court though there is no punishment for stealing, and Hannah is good at it. He leads the nation in steals per game.

One of the keys Hannah said is all in the waist, "Your looking at his waist, he can't move without his waist."

Hannah's on pace to steal from Lynn Hardy, and he hasn't played in 20 years. Hardy owns the Missouri's single season steals record with 76.

Freshman Keon Lawrence said, "He knows how to fake you out when you have the ball. You go to make a move, and he knows the move you're going to make. He'll bait you into doing something else and then you done lost the ball."

"I'm just used to doing it. If I don't get a steal then I don't feel like I'm playing basketball," said Hannah.

Teammates are taking a clue from Hannah. As a group, Mizzou leads the Big 12 in steals per game, and should have no problem swiping the team single season steals record.

"His hands are so fast and he's all over the ball. Some people can't handle pressure so he'll just end up stealing it," said Lawrence.

"When somebody turns their back, I try to make them turn all the way so I can hit the ball this way," Hannah also said.

Hannah isn't all defense. He leads the Tigers in scoring and his teammates playing follow the leader.

Lawrence said, "I learn defense from him. The way he anticipates. I've been getting a lot of steals lately and it's just been [from] watching him [Hannah]."

"Fake it. Fake like I'm going that way to cut it off. They might go to the other hand," explained Hannah.

To say he's a pest is too nice. Hannah's defense is downright disturbing to opponents, and they'll let him know.

Hannah said, "If I didn't know you, I'd knock you out. I would just laugh. I'm not sweet. I'm not that easy."

"Once he anticipates it, he goes. If you don't take care of the ball, he's going to steal it," said Lawrence.

Hannah has 55 steals this season. Not just the Mizzou record, but the Big 12 single season record is in his reach. It's 102, and held by Cookie Belcher from Mexco, Missouri, who played at Nebraska.