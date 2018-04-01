Stein House Fire Owner Needs Community Support

BOONVILLE - All that is left at the Stein House in Boonville is the remains of what once was. A fire burned the building down early Thursday morning.

Owner Tim Parish confirmed the business did not have insurance and will need the community's help to re-open. Parish said his goal is to open by the Thanksgiving dinner when the restaurant provides a free dinner to more than 300 people.

"My goal is to be open by Thanksgiving," Parish said. "We can't let those people go hungry."

The owners hope to organize an effort to raise money to rebuild. At least one business is expected to pitch in so far by offering community members to drop change into a collection jar.

Matt Billings, owner of KWRT radio station, arrived on scene right when the fire started.

"When we pulled up, there was quite a bit of smoke along with Boonville and Columbia Fire Department," Billings said.

You can look at the images below to see how the business is rebuilding.