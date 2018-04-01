Steiner Expected to Leave Columbia for Warmer Job

COLUMBIA - After nearly a quarter of a century, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lorah Steiner is leaving for Florida. Pending final approval from a board meeting in Charlotte County, Steiner will be its new Director of Tourism. Her last day in Columbia is expected to be February 15.

City Manager Bill Watkins says he will begin to advertise nationally and put together an advisory committee to find Steiner's replacement in the coming weeks.