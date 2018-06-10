Stem Cell Education

Doctoral students brought the stem cell initiative to MU's Speaker Circle. They said there are a lot of misconceptions about stem cell research. The volunteers encouraged students to participate in a short survey to test their knowledge about the issue.

"The students that have stopped have really asked questions and we've talked about it with them. We've made clear that we're not standing on either side pro or con of the amendment but just to inform," MU doctoral student Kristin Hutchins said.

The volunteers involved said the most common misconseption students have is the diffrence between embryonic and adult stem cells.

Reported by: Shannon Hogan