Stem Cell Filibuster

Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A lawmaker opposed to embryonic stem cell research has taken control of the Senate floor, trying to block confirmation of a new University of Missouri curator. Senator Matt Bartle, a Lee's Summit Republican, is leading a one-man filibuster against the appointment of Kansas City businessman Warren Erdman as curator. Bartle led the opposition to Amendment Two, the state constitutional measure protecting early stem cell research. It was narrowly approved by voters two months ago. Erdman, a fellow Republican appointed to the board in late December by Governor Matt Blunt, is a vocal supporter of early stem cell research. Bartle spent nearly five hours today delivering monologues about family ski trips, childhood memories and other personal topics. By 3 p-m, with no apparent end in sight, senators were gearing up for a long night.