Stem Cell Opponents Gear Up

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Supporters are waiting for word if their measure qualifies for this November's ballot. The proposal would allow any stem cell research in Missouri that's permitted under federal law. At the heart of the fight is a type of embryonic stem cell research, a procedure that opponents believe ends human life. Supporters say the cells hold the promise of curing various conditions and diseases. Supporters have run TV ads and sent out mailers. Opponents ran radio ads and started a TV ad last month in St. Louis. The Catholic Church helped raise money for that ad.