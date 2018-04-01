Stem Cell Opponents Plan Rally in St. Louis

AP-MO--StemCells-Rally 08-28 0079 AP-MO--Stem Cells-Rally,0059 Opponents of stem cell ballot measure plan rally ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Clergy Against Human Cloning will hold a rally tonight to oppose the stem cell research issue on the state ballot in November. The rally at 7 p-m at Life Christian Church (13001 Gravois) will include former Republican presidential candidate Alan Keyes. The coalition is a group of pastors and clergy from several faith groups. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-28-06 0830EDT