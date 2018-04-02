Stem Cell Research Budget Denied

In 2003, lawmakers created a trust fund that uses 25% of the tobacco settlement for research. But some lawmakers are concerned about how the research could change if voters approve a constitutional amendment guaranteeing stem cell research allowed under federal law is legal in Missouri. The House approved a $21 billion dollar budget that didn't include the money for life science research. And a Senate budget panel agreed with not including the funding. Donn Rubin, who leads the group trying to drum up support for the proposed amendment, says the state needs to start investing in its future immediately.