Stem cell research supporters say ballot language has "shocking" consequence

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Supporters of stem cell research say a proposed ballot measure by opponents is so poorly worded that it excludes Missourians with Down syndrome from its definition of human. A group called Cures Without Cloning proposed a measure seeking to ban a controversial research method that uses human embryos. The Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures supports embryonic stem cell research. It says the measure defines life in a way that excludes people without a complete set of chromosomes. The coalition says Missourians with conditions like Down or Turner syndrome are left out of the definition. A spokesman for Cures Without Cloning says the language will be revised so Missourians won't be distracted by the issue.