Stem Cell TV Ad Steams Both Sides

McCaskill called Fox's ad courageous and powerful. She said his condition is one reason stem cell research, including embryonic stem cell research, is so important.

"Campaigns should be about things you believe in," she added. "And I believe in this hope, that this research can provide cures."

The Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures, the main groups that favor Amendment 2, said Fox's support is essential.

Reported by Chris Regnier, KTVI-TV.