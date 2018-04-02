Stepfather charged after child's video turned over to police

SCOTT CITY (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is facing charges after one of his stepchildren shot video that allegedly shows him beating the child's sibling.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 40-year-old Anthony Wayne Harris of Scott City is charged with second-degree domestic assault, child abuse and felonious restraint. He was arrested Monday after the biological father went to police and provided the cell phone video.

Police say the video shows Harris striking the 12-year-old child in the throat, repeatedly punching the child in the back, slapping the child in the face and other abuse.

Harris is jailed on $20,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.