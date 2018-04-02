Stepfather Not Asked To Help In Search

STELLA (AP) - The stepfather of a missing southwest Missouri girl says he hasn't been helping with search efforts because authorities asked him not to. David Spears says he last saw 9-year-old Rowan Ford asleep in her room around 10:45 p.m. Friday before he left her alone and went out with friends. Yesterday he said he had nothing to do with the girl's disappearance from the family's home in Stella. Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland has said Spears has been "less than cooperative" and "deceitful" after he initially withheld some information about his whereabouts the night Rowan vanished. Copeland has said he believes foul play was involved in Rowan's disappearance. There are no signs of a crime scene at her house. The FBI has joined the search.